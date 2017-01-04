Waitress says she was fired following Waffle House robbery News Waitress says she was fired following Waffle House robbery It was a robbery at a Waffle House which has three people on the run and one employee without a job.

Heather Burkinshaw-Stanley said she was fired from her job as a waitress at the Waffle House on State Road 154 after she fired back against a trio of armed robbers with a warning shot.

New video obtained by FOX 5 News shows the trio enter the restaurant and eat before the robbery.

“Passed her a note, saying ‘If you don’t give me money, I will shoot you and everybody in here.’” Col. James Yarbrough, Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

This was the third time in recent months this particular location was robbed. A previous robbery was extremely dangerous with armed men bursting through the door and rifling through pockets at gunpoint.

This time, the men can be seen taking money from the cash register and to-go boxes.

“Fled the Waffle House, got in a tan vehicle, and went towards the interstate,” said Col. Yarbrough.

Investigators are hoping the public will recognize the men, especially given some of their very unique features.

“He [the man who handed the cashier the note and took the money] has a tattoo of a cross in between his eye, in between his eyebrows,” said Col. Yarbrough.

The robbery drew national attention because of the actions of Burkinshaw-Stanley, who can be seen in the video chasing after those men as they took off running. Investigators said she fired one shot as a warning, but the bullet has yet to be found.

Investigators don’t want to wade into the debate about if the waitress should have been fired or not, but do warn that gun owners should not fire shots if they are not sure where the bullet will land.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

