- In a series of Tweets Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump slammed Democrats for fighting back his plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was singled out from the group after meeting with President Barack Obama a day earlier to discuss ways to preserve his signature piece of legislation.

Trump wrote: " The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact ObamaCare was lie from the beginning. "Keep your doctor, keep your plan!" It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works - much less expensive & FAR BETTER!"

On Tuesday, the Schumer returned to Capitol Hill after the holiday recess and challenged Trump to present a plan for ensuring affordable health care for all Americans.

“It’s not acceptable to repeal the law, throw our health care system into chaos, and then leave the hard work for another day,” said Schumer.

