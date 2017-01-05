Snow comes to the tristate area News Snow comes to the tristate area Snow could cause slippery travel during Friday's commute in parts of area.

- Snow could cause slippery travel during Friday's morning commute in parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday.

A coating to an inch of snow is expected in New York City. Alternate Side Parking Regulations in New York City will be suspended Friday to facilitate snow removal. Parking meters remain in effect, so remember to pay.

Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow along coastal areas particularly eastern Long Island.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties, according to the National Weather Service. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilitiy and use caution while driving.

Fox 5 Meteorologist Mike Woods says the light snow should end around 8 a.m. Friday.

Motorists are urged to use caution on Friday morning and to allow additional travel time as roads may be slippery.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS PAGE

AIRPORT DELAYS