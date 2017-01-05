Body armor-wearing suspects in shootout with NYPD

- The NYPD took into custody a man believed to be involved in a shootout with cops in the Charleston section of Staten Island. Cops received two separate 911 calls at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday about shots fired in the area of Arthur Kill Road and Androvette Street.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered a man wearing a black bullet-proof vest and body armor. He pointed a 9mm Glock pistol at the cops while a second suspect ran off into the marshy area of Arthur Kill channel, police said.

Cops fired back and struck the first man in the leg and foot. Police identified him as Patrick Allen, 24.

The second suspect was described by police as in his 20s, wearing a waist-length brown jacket, and heavy body armor. He ditched an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a large hunting knife before fleeing, police said.

Hours later, a man emerged from the woods. Police pounced on him and took him into custody. After questioning the man, police identified the second suspect as Jonathan Derbyshire, 25.

Two NYPD officers were treated at Staten Island University Hospital with ringing in the ears.

Allen was hospitalized in stable condition.

The manhunt shut down surrounding streets. Investigators are looking into whether the two men were testing their guns.

It was the third police-involved shooting in New York City since Tuesday.

Police shot and killed two men in two separate incidents within eight hours in Brooklyn earlier in the week.