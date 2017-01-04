Victims' families object to releasing Brinks robbery accessory News Victims' families object to releasing Brinks robbery accessory Judith Clark was the getaway driver in one of New York's most notorious crimes: the Brinks robbery 35 years ago. Now she has a chance at parole thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who commuted her sentence.

Three law enforcement officers were killed in connection with the 1981 Brinks robbery in Rockland County. The victims' relatives are not happy. They say Clark should never go free.

As the getaway driver, Clark, then 31, was sentenced to 75 years to life for her role in the killings of Nyack Sgt. Edward O'Grady, Nyack Police Officer Waverly Brown and armored truck guard Peter Paige.

Mary Crowley was the sister of victim O'Grady. She along with law enforcement officials expressed their outrage over Cuomo's decision to commute Clark's sentence, making the now 67-year-old inmate eligible for parole. Cuomo is also being criticized for meeting with Clark but with none of the victims' family members.

On Good Day New York, the governor defended his decision. He said that Clark didn't pull the trigger but was convicted as an accessory. He pointed out that some of the convicts who were directly involved in killing the officers are already out of prison.

That final decision on Clark will be made by the parole board. Clark has a hearing in March.