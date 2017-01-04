Heavy backpacks weigh down American kids

An occupational therapist says thousands of kids in the United States are treated in emergency rooms for backpack-related injuries every year.
By: DANA ARSCHIN

Posted:Jan 04 2017 09:38PM EST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 10:10PM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - School can be stressful at times for 9-year-old Ava. But the weight on her shoulders is really making her feel the pressure. Her backpack weighs 10 pounds. Ava is far from the only student burdened with books.

Lexie Rosenberg is an occupational therapist at the Manhattan Children's Center. She says thousands of kids in the United States are treated in emergency rooms for backpack-related injuries every year. Rosenberg says knapsacks should always be snug against your body with the heaviest items closest to your back.

Rosenberg wants to remind parents that it is a joint responsibility between the parents and their kids to pack the bags lightly. She says a backpack should weigh no more than 10 percent of the child's weight. 

