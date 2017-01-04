Cuomo calls for $10B makeover of JFK Airport

FILE - Passengers line up to pass through security before boarding flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans Wednesday to transform John F. Kennedy International Airport into "a world-class" facility.

Speaking to the Association for A Better New York, Cuomo said the airport's transformation will including the creation of a unified inter-connected terminal layout; redesign of the on-airport traffic pattern; centralizing of parking lots; addition of world class amenities; expansion of taxiways and state-of-the-art security. [CLICK HERE TO SEE RENDERINGS]

We want to welcome you to the @JFKairport of the future: new amenities inside, streamlined transportation outside, & new security measures pic.twitter.com/0eUdg9nVr3 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 4, 2017

"After the panic this summer, all police agencies will have the same training, and every civilian who works in the airport will be trained," said Cuomo.

The Van Wyck Expressway to the airport would be expanded from three to four lanes each way and the Kew Gardens Interchange would also add a lane, reported the NY Post.

AirTrain service could be doubled from two to four cars per train under one option being considered. A second option would be creating a "one-seat' ride from Manhattan to the airport. "JFK is one of the only major airports in the world that does not offer travelers a one seat ride from its city center," the governor's office said in a news release about the Governor's Airport Advisory Panel's findings. "Therefore, the panel recommends that the MTA and its partners jointly explore the feasibility of a one-seat ride to JFK."

The makeover will improve air quality with a 30 percent reduction in emissions, 10.8 millions of gallons of fuel conserved and $27M saved annually.