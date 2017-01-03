EXCLUSIVE: Former American Idol finalist outraged after restaurant employee calls him 'white boy' News EXCLUSIVE: Former American Idol finalist outraged after restaurant employee calls him "white boy" Former American Idol finalist Bo Bice isn't happy after he said a Popeye's employee said a racial comment to him last Friday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

- Former American Idol finalist Bo Bice isn’t happy after he said a Popeye’s employee said a racial comment to him last Friday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“The three ladies behind the counter asked whose food it was,” Bo Bice told FOX 5 exclusively. “Just when I turned around, one of them said ‘that white boy.’”

The husband and father of four said the incident was shocking.

“If tables had been turned and I used something as insensitive like that... I would be boycotted, people wouldn’t buy my albums,” Bice said.

Bice said all he wanted from the corporation was an apology, but he never got it.

Bice said this incident is part of a much bigger problem.

“It’s time for us to wake up and start having some dialogue,” Bice said. “It’s not 1960, it’s 2017 and we are all adults here.”

Tuesday, FOX 5 News reached out to Popeye’s. They released the following statement:

“Mack II Inc. is very sorry that the incident occurred and for any pain or embarrassment that Mr. Bice experienced. The company does not condone the behavior of one of our associates and we took corrective action as soon as we were made aware of the incident. Also, we will require re-training of our associates to ensure this isolated incident does not occur again. In addition, Mr. Bice has been issued an apology by the General Manager. We value all of our customers regardless of race, religion, age, disability, gender, etc.”

FOX 5 confirmed Tuesday the employee involved was suspended.

NEXT ARTICLE: Carrie Underwood gives surprise show at Christian conference