Cops escort LIRR motorman from scene of Brooklyn crash

- Long Island Rail Road train 2817 originating in Far Rockaway, Queens, hit the end of the track at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Wednesday at 8:20 a.m. injuring 103 people. Three of the injuries were considered serious, but not life-threatening.

What lead to the crash is now under investigation. A Fox 5 News camera was rolling when police escorted the man that sources said was driving the train. The officers brought him from the terminal and into a police cruiser.

It is the engineer's responsibility to control the train as it enters the station and should normally be traveling about 5 to 10 mph, said MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast.

The train was carrying about 600 passengers. It hit the bumping block at the end of track six and continued moving before crashing into a small room, Prendergast said. One axle from the second car of the train also came off.

Video from the scene showed several people being taken away on stretchers. Others were removed to ambulances in wheelchairs.

Eleven of the injured were taken to local hospitals including Brooklyn Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Kings County Hospital.

Gov. Andre Cuomo said the most serious injury appeared to be a broken leg suffered by a woman.

Passenger Aaron Neufeld told FOX 5 NY morning program 'Good Day New York' that there was a loud noise when the crash occurred. Other witnesses said some passengers were sent flying by the impact. Neufeld said he saw smoke in the station after the incident, but did not see an active fire.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen outside the station on Flatbush Ave. Several passengers were lined up waiting to be examined by emergency personnel.

4th Ave., Flatbush and Atlantic Aves had lane closures.

The incident occurred during the morning rush hour at a very busy transit station. Several subway lines converge at Atlantic Terminal, however, the MTA said New York City subway service was not affected by the crash.

Railroad officials had no immediate information on what caused the derailment. The LIRR warned that there would be delays into and out of Atlantic Terminal due to the incident but other trains were seen moving into the station on other tracks. Prendergast said they expected normal service in the terminal during the afternoon commute.

.@MTA LIRR train derailment: emergency personnel/traffic & transit delays/road closures near Atlantic Ave & Flatbush Ave, BK — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 4, 2017

My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/oXHvy2yxDL — Aaron D. Neufeld (@Aaron_D_Neufeld) January 4, 2017