2 shot dead by cops in Brooklyn in separate incidents

Police shot and killed two men in two separate incidents within eight hours in Brooklyn.

Joshua Martino, 18, was shot on Atlantic Ave. in Prospect Heights at about 3:30 a.m. after firing into the Bee Hive Night Club early Wednesday morning.

The officers heard gunfire from 990 Atlantic Ave. and went after Martino, said NYPD officials. He turned and pointed his gun at officers who opened fire.

Martino was hit at least once and died at a hospital, according to police. She recovered a .38-caliber handgun at the scene.

Late Tuesday night, police responded to a report of an emotionally disturbed 63-year-old man with a kitchen knife in Canarsie. The man lunged at the officers who attempted to Taser the him. When that did not subdue him, the officers fired at him, said NYPD officials.