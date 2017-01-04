Mariah Carey: I was mortified about NYE show

- Mariah Carey says she was "mortified" in "real time" during her disastrous live performance just before the ball dropped on ABC's "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve."



Carey spoke to Entertainment Weekly in her first interview since the show in which she stumbled through her songs. At many points she stopped singing, even while a prerecorded vocal track played in the background.



Carey's publicist blamed show producer Dick Clark Productions earlier this week for not addressing technical difficulties before the performance. Carey reiterated that stance to EW, praising the late Clark and saying that he "would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time." She described the night as "horrible."



Dick Clark Productions has called the Carey camp's claims "absurd."

"As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists," it said. "To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."

It said that in "very rare instances" there are technical errors that can occur with live television. It said an initial investigation, however, indicated it had no involvement in the challenges associated with Carey's performance.

