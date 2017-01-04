Mariah Carey: I was mortified about NYE show

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Mariah Carey arrives at the Sixth Biennial UNICEF Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 12, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Mariah Carey arrives at the Sixth Biennial UNICEF Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 12, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Mariah Carey arrives at the Sixth Biennial UNICEF Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 12, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Posted:Jan 04 2017 06:30AM EST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 06:37AM EST

NEW YORK (AP) - Mariah Carey says she was "mortified" in "real time" during her disastrous live performance just before the ball dropped on ABC's "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve."

Carey spoke to Entertainment Weekly in her first interview since the show in which she stumbled through her songs. At many points she stopped singing, even while a prerecorded vocal track played in the background.

Carey's publicist blamed show producer Dick Clark Productions earlier this week for not addressing technical difficulties before the performance. Carey reiterated that stance to EW, praising the late Clark and saying that he "would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time." She described the night as "horrible."

Dick Clark Productions has called the Carey camp's claims "absurd."

"As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists," it said. "To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."

It said that in "very rare instances" there are technical errors that can occur with live television. It said an initial investigation, however, indicated it had no involvement in the challenges associated with Carey's performance.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories