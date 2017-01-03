Rising cost of insulin concerns patients and doctors News Rising cost of insulin concerns patients and doctors A crisis could be on the horizon for some insulin-dependent diabetic patients.

Edith Prentiss has type-1 diabetes and needs to take insulin several times a day. Edith is concerned because the price of many insulin brands has risen as much as $200 in the last three years and, she says, so has her co-pay, which is $138 per bottle. Edith says she needs 8 of these bottles each month.

Medical experts say diabetes is an epidemic in the U.S. affecting about 29 million people. For them, insulin is not a luxury. It is a necessity to stay alive, but the price of the vital medication is continuing to rise.

Dr. Minisha Sood is the director of inpatient diabetes at Lenox Hill Hospital. She is concerned because she sees patients stretching out their insulin supply. She says the issue of rising insulin prices is complicated and should be under the spotlight.

Dr. Sood also recommends that diabetic patients talk to their doctors about all of the insulin options and let them know if you're having difficulty paying for your insulin.