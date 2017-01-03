Program employs adults with disabilities News Program employs adults with disabilities Samantha Sheehy works at RewearABLE, a program created by the nonprofit organization Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities. They collect and repurpose all types of clothing and fabric from the community.

Samantha helps schedule donation pickups. This is her first real job. She and other adults with disabilities learn important interpersonal skills. They're paid minimum wage.

The concept is unique. The clothes are recycled and sent overseas where there's a growing demand for American made products. They're sanitized and sorted. Around 40,000 pounds of clothing is shipped out each month. The money generated through the sale benefits the organization's mission.

RewearABLE hopes to increase their donations and eventually outgrow this space. The long-term goal is to employees more people with disabilities and eventually replicate this work model in other locations across the state.