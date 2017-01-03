Italian treat panzerotto is not a calzone News Italian treat panzerotto is not a calzone A popular Italian snack was nowhere to be found in New York City until now. Mr. Panzerotto is a new spot on Macdougal Street in Greenwich Village.

The owner Christian Francone moved from Italy to New York to open up what he says is the only place in New York City that sells panzerotti, a fried dough treat from Apulia, a region in southern Italy.

The fried half-moon snack is made with what Francone says is a secret flour imported from Italy. Many customers are asking what exactly it is. Francone says some customers ask if it is calzone or beef patty, but he says it is a panzerotto.

The most traditional one is with tomato sauce, oregano, and prosciutto. A dozen fillings are on the menu, including vegan, vegetarian, and three sweet choices (of course Nutella is one). The southern Italian turnovers are made to fresh to order.

For now, Mr. Panzerotto makes 100 panzerotti per day. When they sell out, the shop closes for the day. But Francone hopes to expand and stay open late in the near future.