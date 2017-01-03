'Demon' sighting picture goes viral on Facebook

Posted:Jan 03 2017 06:46PM EST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 03:48PM EST

FOX 32 NEWS - A picture is going viral on Facebook that appears to show a "demon."

The photo was posted by Richard Christianson and has been shared more than 60,000 times.

The image appears to show a large, dark figure with wings and spikes on its head. The "demon" stands taller than a nearby home.

Christianson captioned the photo, “What the hell do you see in this picture for reals ??? Anybody”

Many people on Facebook are arguing that it's either a demon or an angel. So, what do YOU see?

 

 

