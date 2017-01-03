Visor lets legally blind fan watch NFL game

Scott Reese loves the Indianapolis Colts more than any other NFL team, but watching them play is almost impossible because he is legally blind. When he watches a game on TV, he has to press his face almost right against the screen.

But on Sunday afternoon, he attended a game in person at Lucas Oil Stadium and was able to watch the action, thanks to a special visor called eSight.

The visor captures images through a high-definition camera embedded in the frame. Then two miniature screens inside adjust to create an image that the wearer can see. Reese was able to adjust the zoom, sharpness and color through a handheld control.

The developers of eSight say the device doesn't fix all blindness but can improve the vision of about 86 percent of those who are visually impaired.