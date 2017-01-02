Mocktail options for alcohol abstainers News Mocktail options for alcohol abstainers Bar owners don't want all those New Year's resolutions to cut into their bottom line.

With many people abstaining from alcohol during what's known as ‘Dry January,’ bars like Bottle and Bine have noticed declining revenues.

“Off December, you hit about a 40% decline in sales. Holiday parties are over too, and people allegedly don’t drink in January,” said Bottle and Bine owner, Denis Keane.

The solution? Mocktails.

“It’s a virgin cocktail. It’s juice. It’s sweeteners, it’s something you can enjoy while not drinking alcohol,” said Bottle and Bine bartender.

You'll get more bang for your buck, with the mocktails at Bottle and Bine, which run at $8 versus $14 for the alcoholic variations. You’re also not sacrificing flavor.

For instance, there’s the “Goodie Two Shoes” which has cranberry, grapefruit, orange juice, and lemon.

There is also the “Kylie Says So” which is made of agave rose water, pineapple, fresh lime, sparking water, and a pansy flower decoration.

Cheers to a healthier start to the New Year!