Statistics: Crime rate in 2016 lowest in a while News Statistics: Crime rate in 2016 lowest in a while The NYPD said 2016 was the lowest crime year in recent history, with murders and most crime categories showing significant declines. However, some residents in the Bronx felt more needs to be done in their community.

The streets of New York City are safer than they've been in recent history, according to the NYPD. It announced the milestone via Twitter, calling it "An applause-worthy achievement among the grim national grain."

Former NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher explained these statistics, “Everyone in this city knows that if they commit a crime, they’re either going to be videotaped or someone will immediately take out their phones, record what happened, and hand it over to the law enforcement.”

The NYPD said that through December 25th, 2016, there were 330 murders, down 4% for the same period in 2015. Shootings were down 12 % and robberies down 9%. Despite these encouraging numbers, some are skeptical.

“I have to really disagree with that. I was just a victim of a mugging, so I don’t believe that,” said one Bronx resident.

“I think widespread across the city, crimes have decreased, but in other places – they’re still the same as they were in the 90s,” said another.

Porcher said the skepticism in some communities is understandable.

“The quantitative statistics are sound. However, in these various pockets in the city, such as the South Bronx, Brownsville, and East New York, people are still experiencing a crime increase,” he said.

For the NYPD, there will be an increase in neighborhood policing which will be a win-win by increasing relations within the community while at the same time, fighting crime.