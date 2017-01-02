New laws for the New Year News New laws for the New Year A new year brings new laws in New York and on Long Island.

- A new year brings new laws in New York and on Long Island.

Starting with safety -- Auto shops are now required to test window tints before passing a vehicle for inspection.

“If it's a Sedan and you have tinted windows, it'll fail. If your car is an SUV with tints on the back, it’s exempt. If the front window is tinted, it fails automatically,” said mechanic Mike Grella.

Under the new law, windows need to let at least 70-percent of light into the vehicle. Officials said the change will help keep the public and police officers safe.

However, it may cost some drivers more money.

“If they come in and the car fails, it's $37. When they get it inspected again, it'll cost them $27,” said Grella.

Drivers should also be sure to change lanes if you see lights on the side of the road. Now, drivers have to move over for Volunteer Emergency Services vehicles in addition to police cars, fire and tow trucks.

This year, there are also changes to some drug and health laws. Heroin or Opioid users will no longer need prior insurance authorization to seek inpatient treatment.

A new law will also require more than 200 hospitals throughout the state to provide four extra hours for breast cancer screening each week.

That’s not all.

The new minimum wage went up to $10 an hour for businesses on Long Island and will increase $1 a year until 2021.

When it comes to the community, there will be a crackdown on abandoned homes in foreclosure known as ‘Zombie homes.’

And starting on Earth Day, the City of Long Beach will implement Nassau County's first bag ban ordinance to promote recycling. Businesses will begin charging up to 5-cents for each bag made of plastic or paper. Reviews are mixed.

“I won't shop in LB if they don't give me a bag. I'll shop outside,” said one shopper.

“I always have bags in the back of my car to go shopping,” said another.

The legislation was voted on in Suffolk County and will take effect in 2018.