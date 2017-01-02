Hottest food trends for 2017 News Hottest food trends for 2017 It's a new year, and for all the foodies out there, it's a new opportunity to eat creatively.

"There's like new terms out there now. I mean, you've got vegans who eat seafood and they're called seagans, you have flexitarians -- sometimes they're vegetarian, and sometimes they cheat a little," said Jonathan Shepard, Executive chef of Harlem Burger Co.

At Harlem Burger Company, Fox 5 went into the kitchen with Chef Jonathan Shepard to find out what foods will be trending this year.

"Definitely things that pop -- things that are ooey, gooey, and oozing or have cool colors on it will be trending. Definitely Asian foods, noodles -- more high end ramen spots are now opening up," he said.

Not only Asian noodles -- all noodles seem to be trending. In the Instagram world, you can find food bloggers hyping up "The Lift" -- that's when they take shots of noodles being lifted out of their bowls.

The owner of Harlem Burger Company said there is no doubt social media plays a huge role on what foods are trending. More and more people are snapping and sharing pictures of their food. So if it looks good on camera, it's probably going to be a hot item on the menu.

"I think anything that's mouthwatering when the shot is taken whether it's a slice of pizza being pulled away from the pie and you see the cheese pulled or you see the burger being split in half and the egg just oozing out," said Alper Uyanik, Harlem Burger Co. owner.

Whether you're more into greasy or healthy food, Sit-down or take-out -- One thing is for sure - in New York City, you've got it all.