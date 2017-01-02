Local businesses celebrate opening of 2nd Avenue subway News Local businesses celebrate opening of 2nd Avenue subway Ever since the Second Avenue Subway opened to the public on Sunday, people who live and work in the area said it feels like a whole different world. They've noticed less congestion, construction-free sidewalks, and more foot traffic than some of these businesses have seen for quite some time.

"We are delighted, and if you look outside, there's a beautiful sidewalk! Everything is cleared up, and we are just looking forward to 2017," said Paul Mooney, owner of “The Milton.”

Mooney is thankful his restaurant is still open.

"Scaffolding there was about a 100 foot hole in the middle of the street. We were behind the maze for a long time and we got through it. Unfortunately, a couple of businesses didn't,” he said.

Lisa Dragonetti recalled what felt like her never-ending nightmare -- subway construction.

"Oh my God. Well, it was a war zone," said the owner of Lisa’s on Second.

Scaffolding and fences blocked her gift store, Lisa’s on Second, ever since it opened 2 years ago. Now it's time for a fresh start.

When things change for the better in New York City, it often means you may have to shell out more money. According to a report by Street Easy, people who live near the 2nd Avenue subway could see an increase in rent of a few hundred bucks a month. However, it doesn't seem to scare too many people who are just ready to get this neighborhood back to normal.