Stolen tow truck drags cop car with officer inside

- A police officer was trapped inside of his patrol car as it was dragged for miles behind a tow truck on Monday morning.

The Suffern Police Department says things started unfolding when officers in East Rutherford, New Jersey spotted a stolen flatbed truck out of Hackensack and attempted to stop it.

They say that the truck took off northbound on Route 17 with officers in pursuit. As the vehicle approached the New York State Thruway entrance in Suffern, one of the East Rutherford police vehicles inadvertently became hooked onto the rear of the flatbed with the officer inside.

The pursuit continued on the Thruway and eventually the vehicle was stopped on Route 59 in Hillburn near the Suffern border.

The suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries.

The New York State Police, Ramapo Police and several New Jersey police departments were involved in the chase.