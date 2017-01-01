Manhunt continues for Istanbul nightclub shooter News Manhunt continues for Istanbul nightclub shooter A massive manhunt is underway in Turkey as authorities search for the person who gunned down 39 New Year's Eve revelers inside an Istanbul nightclub.

The prime minister has not said where they're looking or who they're looking, for but he hopes the gunman will be caught.

Surveillance video showed the man who allegedly gunned down a policeman and a civilian outside the Reina Nightclub in Istanbul. This, before he stormed inside and killed more than 35 people, and injured dozens of others.

Officials said the attacker was armed with a long-barreled weapon and began his shooting spree inside the packed club just an hour into the New Year.

"He brutally and savagely carried out this instant by firing bullets on innocent people who were solely there to celebrate the New Year and have fun. This is a terror attack," said Istanbul governor, Vasip Sahin

Revelers recall the horror.

"It's crazy, I saw one person shooting, and I was hiding," said one.

"I saw blood coming out; people were falling down because of the shooting. It was a terrible thing," said another.

On Sunday, friends and family left flowers outside the club to pay their respects for those lost. Many people are still searching for loved ones.

"I ran here upon hearing the news. It's terrible that I failed to contact him. I could not reach him by phone and cannot even figure out whether he's alive or dead. No word of him. There is no word of him," said one family member.

Turkey had been victim to a series of terror last year including a bombing outside a football stadium and an attack at country's biggest and busiest airport. The prime minister vowed to continue fighting.

“Terror cannot intimidate us, we will intimidate terror. We will continue to fight against it,” said Binali Yildrim, Turkish Prime Minister.

At this point, officials do not believe the gunman acted alone. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.