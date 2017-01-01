Mount Vernon teen killed in shooting News Mount Vernon teen killed in shooting Family and friends are mourning the death of 13-year-old Shamoya McKenzie who was killed in crossfire during New Year's Eve.

Investigators said McKenzie was in a car when was she was unintentionally shot in the head Saturday afternoon,. She died at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital.

Police said McKenzie was an innocent victim caught on the crossfire.

Police say a 28-year-old Mount Vernon man also found at the scene was shot in the arm. Officials say he was hospitalized and is expected to survive. His name wasn't immediately released.

No arrests have been made, and there have been no suspect information.

McKenzie was an eighth grader at Graham School in Mount Vernon. She was on the school's basketball team.