Lauren Conrad announces pregnancy

Lauren Conrad arrives at the 6th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By: fox5ny.com staff

Posted:Jan 01 2017 04:39PM EST

Updated:Jan 01 2017 04:39PM EST

Lauren Conrad is going to be a mommy!

‘The Hills’ star Lauren Conrad announced on New Year’s Day that she was pregnant with her first child through Instagram.

She shared the exciting news with the world by posting a picture of an ultrasound, captioning the picture,

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”

 

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Conrad, who rose to fame through the MTV shows ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’ and ‘The Hills.’ She later became a fashion designer and author.

Conrad has been married to entrepreneur William Tell since 2014.  

