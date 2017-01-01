Lauren Conrad announces pregnancy

Lauren Conrad is going to be a mommy!
‘The Hills’ star Lauren Conrad announced on New Year’s Day that she was pregnant with her first child through Instagram.
She shared the exciting news with the world by posting a picture of an ultrasound, captioning the picture,
“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”
Conrad, who rose to fame through the MTV shows ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’ and ‘The Hills.’ She later became a fashion designer and author.
Conrad has been married to entrepreneur William Tell since 2014.