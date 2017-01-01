Man killed by hit-and-run in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) -- Police say a 53-year-old man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn.

The victim was run over shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday as he tried to cross Conduit Boulevard in East New York.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a black Lexus sedan hit the man and then struck a guardrail. The driver then fled on foot.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

