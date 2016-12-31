Reflecting on 2016 News Reflecting on 2016 The loss of a lot of talented people -- coupled with a roller coaster political season, and terrorism made 2016 a difficult year for many.

Despite all that, most Americans are feeling optimistic about the New Year.

Looking back on 2016, Americans weren't too happy with how things shook out. 18% said things got better while one-third said things got worse.

New Yorkers are ready to put 2016 in the past.

The election was by far the biggest story of the year, but the Orlando nightclub massacre and terror attacks in Europe weighed heavily on Americans.

The police shootings of unarmed men, and the killings of police officers that followed, did as well.

All of it bred increased anxiety for many, said Marymount Manhattan College Psychology professor Nava Silton.

“All around there a bit more need for counseling and clinical services to try to cope with transitions to try to cope with a lot of the unknowns,” said Silton.

2016 was the year we lost music icons like Prince and David Bowie and legends like Muhammed Ali.

However, there were bright moments.

Americans polled by the AP say they’ll remember the 2016 Olympics and the Chicago Things are looking up for next year -- 55% said they think things will improve in 2017.

“Hopefully everybody can put a lot of things to the side and come together as a city and as a world,” said one person.

One thing it seems that Americans can agree on is how they will ring in 2017 -- about 60 percent said they plan to watch the ball drop in Times Square on TV.