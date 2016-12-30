Last-minute New Year's Eve ideas (away from Times Square) News Last-minute New Year's Eve ideas (away from Times Square) Do you still not have New Year's Eve plans? A lot of places are booked solid. But you are not out of luck. Some fun events around town are affordable and nowhere near the crowds in Times Square.

So if Times Square, dinner or a club isn't your thing, try one of these. For three years now, you can say Coney Island is the "mini" Times Square. No ball drop here, but the iconic parachute jump will light up and welcome 2017. Some 20,000 people are expected, if not more. Enjoy live music, ice skating, the historic B&B carousel, the thrilling Thunderbolt roller coaster, the Wonder Wheel, and fireworks -- all of it for free.

If you're not convinced with Coney Island you can head over to Prospect Park for its annual fireworks celebration. This year it's a little special because the park is celebrating 150 years. They will have hot chocolate to keep you warm and don't forget your dancing shoes -- all for free.

You can also kick off the New Year at the Midnight Run in Central Park. The 4-mile run will begin on the stroke of midnight. Registration is closed but you can still come down to cheer on the runners and welcome the New Year with music, dancing, face painting and fireworks. It all begins at 10 p.m.

Now if you rather stay indoors for New Year's Eve but would like to do something on New Year's Day how about coming to Coney Island for its annual polar bear plunge. Thousands are expected to jump into the freezing waters of the Atlantic Ocean it starts at 1 p.m. The event raises money for charity.