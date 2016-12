A fire ripped through a row of stores in Queens, Dec. 30, 2016.

A fire ripped through a row of stores in Queens, Dec. 30, 2016.

A fire ripped through a row of stores in Queens, Dec. 30, 2016.

A fire ripped through a row of stores in Queens, Dec. 30, 2016.

- Dozens of firefighters fought a fire that tore through a row of shops in Queens Friday night. The fire affected at least 13 stores on Vleigh Place in Kew Gardens Hills, the FDNY said.

Two people have been hurt.

The fire was not yet under control as of 9 p.m., officials said.