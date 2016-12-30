Plans to improve traffic in NYC in 2017 News Plans to improve traffic in NYC in 2017 2016 was a year filled with construction, traffic and undoubtedly, lots of political excitement here in New York City. So what will 2017 be like?

Manny Gomez, President of MG Security Services, says it's going to be a hot mess for a while in terms of getting around.

The former FBI agent says city dwellers are bracing for the "Trump effect."

"Donald Trump is the first New Yorker to win the White House since FDR. Since the election, theres' already been tighter security and increased traffic. It's especially noticeable near Trump Tower in midtown - where metal barriers line 5th avenue.

"The NYPD is going to have to dedicate over 100 people a day to protect that building and especially when the president is in town and family is in town. They will shut down the FDR Drive, they will shut down the streets going towards the FDR Drive and the city will be at a standstill for that particular time period."

But the city says it will do everything in its power to keep our streets running smoothly. In a statement the mayor's press secretary tells us:

"We are taking an aggressive multi-fronted approach to combating congestion in midtown. As for new challenges faced along 5th avenue, we regularly convene all of the major agencies and stakeholders, including NYPD, DOT and the Secret Service. We will take a fresh look at every new proposal that is presented."

Traffic isn't the only issue new yorkers are facing. In the spring of 2017 - the mta plans to shut down 2 and 3 trains on the weekends between Manhattan and Brooklyn. They tell us it will take about a year to make the Sandy-related repairs - but they will offer extended service on the 1, 4 and 5 lines.