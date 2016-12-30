Shackled prisoner escapes custody in NYC

Police identified the prisoner, who was in custody for petit larceny, as Daniel Ortiz, 31.

- The NYPD is searching for a prisoner who escaped from a health facility in the West Village while wearing leg shackles.

Police say it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday while the prisoner was in police custody at Lenox Hill Healthplex at Seventh Avenue and West 12th Street.

Daniel Ortiz, 31, is accused of petit larceny.

He has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark colored pea coat and had leg shackles attached to one leg. He also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.

With the Associated Press