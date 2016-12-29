U-Haul chase ends with suspect shot, taken to hospital News U-Haul chase ends with suspect shot, taken to hospital A pursuit involving a stolen U-Haul truck in Phoenix Thursday evening ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital.

According to officials with Peoria police, officers received a call of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store at the 7500 block of West Peoria Avenue.

Officers reportedly tried to stop the suspect's vehicle at 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, but the suspect, according to reports, did not stop.

The chase ended with the suspect shot by officers, according to Phoenix Police. The suspect was seen attempting to carjack a nearby vehicle. Despite earlier reports from officials that the suspect was tased, officials later said the suspect was not.

The stolen U-Haul still parked at Tatum & Mockingbird where #UHaulChase ended with PHX PD @FOX10Phoenix #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/a1yLDkxNCw — Marcy Jones (@MarcyJonesFox10) December 30, 2016

After the shooting, the suspect was taken to the hospital.

Exclusive video: Ambulance leaving the area of Mockingbird & Tatum after Uhaul Police Chase ended this evening. #fox10phoenix @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/w0qKDjxYLW — Benjamin Colwell (@bcolwellfox10) December 30, 2016

Phoenix police held a news conference Thursday to release new information on the chase and eventual shooting. According to officials, the one officer involved in the shooting is a sergeant and a long-time veteran on the police force.

Police also say a black, realistic-looking pellet handgun was recovered at the scene, and a woman and her 1-year-old child were inside the car the suspect was attempting to carjack.

The suspect remains hospitalized but will be booked on numerous charges. His identity has not bee released.