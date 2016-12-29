Rose Parade float to honor 49 Pulse victims News Rose Parade float to honor 49 Pulse victims The Aids Healthcare Foundation is dedicating their entry in the 128th Rose Parade to victims and survivors of the Pulse Orlando Nightclub.

Survivor Victor Baez, along with two other survivors, will ride on the float with Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan. At two points during the parade, 49 white doves will be released from the float to honor the 49 lives lost.

Victim advocate Joel Morales has worked closely with survivors. He says the dove release will provide healing. He and Baez add that they are ready to move on from the massacre that happened in June.

"This is going to be a really good honor to those directly impacted and for the world to know that we are Orlando strong," Morales said.

"The world needs to see what us survives and families are doing to move on to get through this and move forward," adds Baez. "We have to let go and forgive in order to be free."

The Rose Parade will be held on Monday morning in Pasadena, California.