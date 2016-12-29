The Perfect Fit: New Year's Eve tuxedo News The Perfect Fit: New Year's Eve tuxedo 2017 is right around the corner, so we visited Bloomingdale's for the perfect New Year's Eve outfit.

The tuxedo is the foundation of the perfect New Year's look, according to Justin Berkowitz, the store's men's fashion director. Berkowitz advises wearing the tux with a traditional bow tie or with a turtleneck and sneakers for a more casual look. When choosing the sneakers, make sure they're simple and white, and don't have too many extra bells and whistles. And a great camel overcoat with peak lapels can add a dash of personality to top off your look.

Finally, if you're one of the lucky few escaping the New York chill, think white with the perfect shawl collared dinner jacket complemented by unlined loafers worn without socks.

If you'd like to learn how to tie your own bow tie, check out these easy steps: