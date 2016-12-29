WATCH: Florida soldier surprises mother, restaurant applauds News WATCH: Florida soldier surprises mother, restaurant applauds A soldier made his way home to Florida and into a Palm City Ruby last week to surprise his mother just in time for the holidays.

The adorable surprise happened Dec. 21 after Bryson Wray was deployed for 9 months in the Army overseas in a combat zone, according to his girlfriend, Briana Soucie, who filmed the happy reunion.

The video shows Wray walking into the restaurant and rounding the corner where he approaches his mother, Jackie Wray, sitting in a booth.

She, of course, bursts into tears when she sees him and everyone in the restaurant breaks out into applause.

Soucie says Wray's not leaving again anytime soon. "He will be home for awhile," she said. Welcome home, Army Spc. Wray!