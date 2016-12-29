Trey Songz charged after tirade at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena News Trey Songz charged after tirade at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena Trey Songz is out of police custody after a tirade on stage at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. He posted bail Thursday afternoon.

Trey Songz, aka Tremaine Neverson, was arrested after the "Big Show at the Joe" Wednesday night when he went on an on-stage tirade when his microphone was cut off.

On Thursday, charges were filed against the 32-year-old artist. His charges include one count of Assaulting a Police Officer Causing Injury, and one count of Aggravated Assault. He was arraigned on his charges early Thursday afternoon.

Songz pleaded not guilty on both charges, and his bond was set at $25,000/10 percent.

Songz was performing when he said he was told he had to end his show at a certain time or his microphone would be cut. According to video recorded by concert-goers, Songz then threatened to "go crazy" if that happened.

Police said he then began throwing microphones and anything else he could get his hands on, causing Detroit Police officers to enter the stage in an attempt to calm the situation.

Authorities say a person was hit in the head with an object that Neverson threw, and that Neverson hit a police sergeant in the head with his fist, causing the sergeant to get a concussion. The sergeant has since been released from the hospital.

A second video posted by another fan shows the singer then throwing items and knocking over speakers as other people tried to get him under control.

Neverson was placed under arrest initially for malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest. The new charges were added later in the day.

Neverson is next due in court on Thursday, January 5.