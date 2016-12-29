New Year's Eve in Times Square: what you need to know

- Approximately two million people are expected in Times Square to watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve.

The NYPD, FBI and city government officials laid out security plans for the area on Wednesday ahead of the big event.

In past years, revelers have lined up in the designated viewing area as early as 8 a.m.

Stages are set for #NYE!! Who will be here to watch the ball drop? @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/RdSk4NzX3u — Liz Dahlem (@lizdahlem) December 30, 2016

Here are some of the do's and dont's for ringing in 2017 in the Big Apple:

If you see something, say something. While there is no credible terror threat against the city for New Year's Eve, everyone should remain vigilant.

Alert a police officer or call the city's terror hotline at 1-888-SAFE to report suspicious activity.

Alcohol and umbrellas are not allowed in the viewing pen.

Ponchos are allowed.

Property may not be abandoned at checkpoints.

Attendees who leave before the ball drops, will not be able to gain re-entry to the original viewing area.

Starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday, December 31st, Times Square will be closed to vehicular traffic.

At approximately 11 a.m. attendees will be directed by police officers to gather in separate viewing sections.

When one section reaches capacity, people will be directed to the next viewing section.

As the evening progresses, revelers will continue to populate Times Square along Broadway and Seventh Avenue moving uptown from 43rd Street to Central Park.

NYC buses will be re-routed in the area.

Use mass transit to get to and from the event.