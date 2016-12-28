Alamo Drafthouse honors Carrie Fisher with lightsaber vigil [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Mac Sherwood) News Alamo Drafthouse honors Carrie Fisher with lightsaber vigil The world continues to mourn the loss of Carrie Fisher and the Alamo Drafthouse paid tribute to the Star Wars actress in Austin.

To honor Fisher's legacy, a large crowd gathered for a lightsaber vigil at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar. The event was called "There Has Been a Disturbance in The Force" and those attending dressed up as their favorite Star Wars characters and brought light sabers, glow sticks and flashlights.

It was all so that fans could say thank you to the woman many of them said inspired them on and off the screen.

You can read the full announcement on the vigil here.

Fisher died on December 27. She had been hospitalized after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60 years old.