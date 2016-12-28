Lane opens to traffic near Trump Tower

- For the first time since Election Day, one lane is now open along W 56th Street between 5th and 6th Ave.

Security has been extra tight in the area where Trump Tower New York is located. The home of President-elect Donald Trump is serving as the transitional headquarters for his incoming administration.

The NYPD's mobile command post was relocated Wednesday from the southwest corner of 56th St. to the northwest corner of 56th St. This allows for the opening of the south side of 56th St. to one-lane thru traffic.

The move in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service is intended to improve congestion and allow easier access for deliveries to businesses.

"The safety of New Yorkers and of the President-Elect are our top concern. The changes we are implementing will maintain that security, while allowing for more movement in the area and addressing concerns raised by surrounding businesses. We will continue to examine and carefully confront the challenges presented by this unprecedented responsibility," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"Our department heard the concerns of small business owners near Trump Tower and we took swift action," said Gregg Bishop, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services. "By working with Mayor de Blasio, the NYPD, and other colleagues in government, I am pleased that 56th Street will be reopened and that this big security challenge can be met without harming area small businesses."