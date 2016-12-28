Snow coming north, west of NYC [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption A Winter Weather Watch and Winter Storm Warning have been issued. News Snow coming north, west of NYC A little bit of winter is headed to areas north and west of New York City over the next day or two.

A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch have been issued.

The National Weather Service is calling for colder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow by Thursday.

Northern and western areas of New Jersey could see a light accumulation of snow, while southern parts of the state will get rain.

New York City is expected to get rain.

Some northern areas could see lingering snow showers into Friday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-20s to mid-30s on Thursday and Friday, before reaching the mid-40s to mid-50s by Monday and Tuesday.

