Series of earthquakes near California, Nevada border

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a series of earthquakes hit early Wednesday morning near the California-Nevada border.
The strongest of the quakes had a magnitude of 5.7 and registered near Hawthorne, Nevada.
At least 29 smaller earthquakes were reported after the initial tremor.
There were no reports of damage.
Tremors have been felt as far north as Sacramento as well as San Francisco and Las Vegas.
Earthquake swarm SW of Hawthorne, NV this morning. 29 earthquakes greater than m2.5 and 3 greater than m5.5 so far. https://t.co/EOSKf2QwCs pic.twitter.com/IKuyNgZHbs— USGS_Seismic (@usgs_seismic) December 28, 2016