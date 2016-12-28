Series of earthquakes near California, Nevada border

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Dec 28 2016 09:11AM EST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 10:03AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a series of earthquakes hit early Wednesday morning near the California-Nevada border.

The strongest of the quakes had a magnitude of 5.7 and registered near Hawthorne, Nevada.

At least 29 smaller earthquakes were reported after the initial tremor.

There were no reports of damage.

Tremors have been felt as far north as Sacramento as well as San Francisco and Las Vegas.

