- Mayor Bill de Blasio shared a video on Tuesday touting his achievements in office for the year gone by.

The clip shot inside City Hall includes Broadway stars Jenna Ushkowitz and James M. Iglehart singing the mayor's accolades including creating more affordable housing and more tenant protection.

"We're going all the way," sing the stars.

De Blasio, who is listening to the song over the phone while riding in a car, says their performance is "a really good effort you guys" but questions whether it is "too elaborate."

The hashtag #AlwaysNewYork is repeated throughout the video.