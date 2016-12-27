3 killed in crash on Cross Bronx Expressway

- Three people have been killed and several others wounded in a multi-vehicle crash in the Bronx.

The accident happened at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.



Authorities say a tractor-trailer crashed into several cars on the eastbound Cross Bronx Expressway near Jerome Avenue. They say three people were killed, two were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition and three others were being evaluated at the scene.



Officials are advising travelers to take alternate routes.

With the Associated Press