NJ tribe protests plan for oil pipeline [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption FILE - A sign marks a closed entrance to the Ramapo Valley Reservation Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, in Mahwah, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) News NJ tribe protests plan for oil pipeline MAHWAH, N.J. (AP) -- A Native American tribe based in northern New Jersey is seeking support for the group's protest of a proposed oil pipeline that may potentially run through the Ramapo Valley Reservation.

MAHWAH, N.J. (AP) -- A Native American tribe based in northern New Jersey is seeking support for the group's protest of a proposed oil pipeline that may potentially run through the Ramapo Valley Reservation.

Officials in Mahwah issued summonses against the Ramapough Lenape Nation after the tribe posted signs protesting the so-called Pilgrim pipeline along with several large teepee structures.

The summonses state that the tribe failed to obtain the necessary zoning permits and moved soil without permission.

Pilgrim Transportation of New York, Inc. has not yet applied for the permit that would define the exact route the pipeline would take. Plans call for the pipeline to run from Albany, New York to the Bayway Refinery in Linden.

Despite the summonses, town officials agree that having the pipeline run through the reservation is unacceptable.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.