Carnegie Deli closing Saturday after 79 years

It's the end of an era in midtown Manhattan. The Carnegie Deli closes its doors for good on Saturday after nearly 80 years in business. A line formed before the store opened on Tuesday.

The classic Jewish deli opened in 1937. It is well known for its massive sandwiches particularly the pastrami sandwich.

The owner of the deli has said the long hours involved in running a deli had taken their toll.

The Manhattan location at 854 7th Ave. will close at midnight.

There are two other outposts including one in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and Las Vegas.