News

Millions of dollars in fur coats stolen from Dennis Basso

- Three men smashed through the front door of the Dennis Basso store on Madison Ave. early Christmas Eve morning making off with thousands of dollars in fur coats.

One of the men threw what may have been a cobble stone through the store's glass door. A piece of heavy metal then hit one of the thieves in the head.

At least 20 sable coats were reportedly stolen. A sable coat can fetch up to $200,000.

Police are still looking for the robbers.