Promising eczema medication trial offers hope News Promising eczema medication trial offers hope Austin Jacobson says that three years ago his skin was anything but perfect. At that time, he was 50 years old and had been battling severe eczema his entire life. He says eczema invades every aspect of one's life. Something as simple as a shower was excruciatingly painful.

- Austin Jacobson says that three years ago his skin was anything but perfect. At that time, he was 50 years old and had been battling severe eczema his entire life. He says eczema invades every aspect of one's life. Something as simple as a shower was excruciatingly painful.

Austin says he had tried an endless number of treatments. Then he found Dr. Emma Guttman-Yassky, the vice chair of the Dermatology Department at Mount Sinai Hospital. She says eczema can be debilitating.

But Austin says the drug Dupilumab saved him. He is participating in a clinical trial for the injectable drug with Dr. Guttman-Yassky. She says two hours after he got the shot, he felt relief. He says a month later the itch was gone. Austin says the red, itchy scabs have disappeared, except for a few small spots, and is hoping the FDA will eventually approve the drug.

Dr. Guttman-Yassky says the trial has seen remarkable results.