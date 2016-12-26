Pierre Garçon, player and philanthropist News Pierre Garçon, player and philanthropist I sat down with Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon at Philippe Restaurant to hear more about the humanitarian work that earned him a nomination for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Garçon said his mother, Marie Nicolas, always emphasized giving back, no matter how little they had. His Helping Hands Foundation sponsors programs for children and came from his own personal understanding of the difference youth programs can make in a kid's life.

Known for being wickedly fast on the football field, he was also quick to respond when the Boys and Girls Club of Washington, DC, was about to close, enlisting the help of fellow players.

When Hurricane Matthew devastated Haiti in October, Garçon, who is proud of his Haitian heritage, knew he had to do something immediately, even though it was in the middle of the football season, and transportation was almost non-existent.

Along with teammate Ricky Jean Francois, Garçon and team staff loaded up Redskins owner Dan Snyder's plane with badly needed medical supplies and took them straight to the hospital.

Garçon said he plans to continue helping the kids and the people of Haiti long after his NFL career is over.