George Michael's music has gone galactic since his death with streams of his solo music skyrocketing by 3,158%, according to TMZ. Spotify told TMZ that the top 5 songs streaming Monday are:

1. "Last Christmas"

2. "Careless Whisper"

3. "Faith"

4. "Freedom!'90"

5. "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go"

