PETA: Battered dog left to die in trash

- PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who battered a dog and bumped it in a trash can in the Bronx.

A superintendent found her in the trash on Monday, PETA said. Bags of garbage had been piled on top of her, so the super believes the dog was left to suffocate.

The 2-year-old poodle mix was taken to the ASPCA Animal Hospital to be treated for a broken leg and a bruised face.

"This dog was battered and abandoned with a broken leg to die in agony in a garbage can," PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien said in a statement. "PETA is urging anyone with any information to come forward immediately so that the person responsible can be found—before someone else gets hurt."

If you have any information, contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (TIPS).